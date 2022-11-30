Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 39,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 776,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Specifically, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 110,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,489,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,028,098 shares of company stock worth $12,659,754 over the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

