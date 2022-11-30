Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.01

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.01 and traded as high as C$10.36. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$10.26, with a volume of 2,647,436 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.01. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Read More
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.