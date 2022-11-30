Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance
Crescera Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,215. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $247,000.
About Crescera Capital Acquisition
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
Featured Stories
