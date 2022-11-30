Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $16.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00076497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

