CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $148.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $234.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.46.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.31.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

