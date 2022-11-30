CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

CRWD traded down $25.89 on Wednesday, hitting $112.11. 539,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,436. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.31.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

