CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

