CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.97.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.0 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.31. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

