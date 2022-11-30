Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.00

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 3100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

Crown Capital Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.79 million and a P/E ratio of -39.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.68.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

