Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $138.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,572. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

