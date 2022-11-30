Crypto.com Coin Market Capitalization Tops $80.55 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $80.55 million and $403,561.20 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00015092 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002139 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,133.52 or 0.06708555 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00513315 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.13 or 0.31237758 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
