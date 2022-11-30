Crypto Snack (SNACK) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $294,005.49 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

