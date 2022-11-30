CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

CTPT opened at GBX 72 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.13 million and a P/E ratio of 204.57. CT Property Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 67.45 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33.

About CT Property Trust

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

