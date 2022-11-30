CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
CTPT opened at GBX 72 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.13 million and a P/E ratio of 204.57. CT Property Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 67.45 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33.
About CT Property Trust
See Also
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for CT Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.