Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 200.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.78% and a negative net margin of 500.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Further Reading

