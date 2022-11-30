Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $246.42 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.37. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

