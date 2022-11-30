Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Down 4%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 1,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 262,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

