CV SHOTS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.69 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $88.23 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00366196 USD and is down -16.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $273.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

