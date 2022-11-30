CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Up 2%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

CyberAgent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.