Dai Achieves Market Cap of $5.67 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. Dai has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $292.14 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005854 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,668,881,524 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

