DARTH (DAH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.10

DARTH (DAH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 29th. DARTH has a market cap of $813.03 million and approximately $5.10 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DARTH token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DARTH has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.25732341 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $135.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

