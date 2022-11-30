Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Director Charles F. Serianni Purchases 10,000 Shares

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Daseke Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 232,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.95.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Daseke Company Profile
Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.
