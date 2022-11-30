Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Director Charles F. Serianni Purchases 10,000 Shares

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daseke Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 232,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Daseke

Daseke Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Daseke by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 300,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.