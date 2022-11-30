Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 13,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Data I/O

About Data I/O

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

