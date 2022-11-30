Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Data I/O Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 13,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
