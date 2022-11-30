Dawn Protocol Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.24 or 0.06858700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00505669 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.05 or 0.30740177 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

