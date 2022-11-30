Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.56. 24,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 70,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

