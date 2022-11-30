DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $201,616.50 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

