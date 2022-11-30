DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0469 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $25.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00121578 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00223326 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00047180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00061072 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,762,249 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

