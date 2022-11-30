Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $513.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.89.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $440.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.51 and a 200-day moving average of $355.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

