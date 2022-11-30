Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $513.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.89.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $440.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.51 and a 200-day moving average of $355.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

