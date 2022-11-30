DEI (DEI) Price Up 105.6% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded up 70.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. DEI has a total market cap of $4.11 billion and $260,888.41 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00465174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001250 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018463 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

