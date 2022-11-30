DEI (DEI) Trading 81.4% Higher Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 81.4% against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $3.77 billion and approximately $69,212.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00461590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001262 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018718 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.