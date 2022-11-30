Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $92,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 102.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 177,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 84.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 694,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.2 %

DAL opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.64 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

