Dero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $97,013.03 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00023352 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $51.58 million and approximately $97,013.03 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,896.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00462159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00117518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00833490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00662696 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00248751 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,073,491 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

