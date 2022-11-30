Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €23.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($23.71) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of DWNI traded down €0.13 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €21.21 ($21.87). 69,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($31.42) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($39.27). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.14.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.