Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €23.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($23.71) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Shares of DWNI traded down €0.13 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €21.21 ($21.87). 69,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($31.42) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($39.27). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.14.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
