DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $110.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

