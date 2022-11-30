DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHT in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DHT by 148.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 890.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 353,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 318,214 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 20.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 576.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 418,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

