Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,447 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FANG opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

