DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $120.87 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,132.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00454518 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023097 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002775 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00116825 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00827467 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00658902 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005866 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00246892 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,837,443,827 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
