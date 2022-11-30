Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

