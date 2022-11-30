Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.07 and last traded at $80.53. 5,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,025,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

