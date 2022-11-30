Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.79. 10,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 138,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 69,721 shares in the last quarter.

