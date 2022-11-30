Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dollar General Stock Performance
NYSE DG opened at $252.85 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dollar General (DG)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.