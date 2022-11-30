Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $252.85 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.30.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.