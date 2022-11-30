Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Donaldson has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2,630.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 155,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

