Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.