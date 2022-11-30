Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $89,470.59 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $89,470.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,466,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,796,492.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $108,557.52.

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,494.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,606.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

