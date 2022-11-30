DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $56.61. Approximately 23,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,522,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.30.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

