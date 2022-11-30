Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

