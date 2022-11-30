DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

