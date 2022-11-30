Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 2,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $881.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 28.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

