Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 2,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
The stock has a market cap of $881.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
