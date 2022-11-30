Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) & ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Critical Analysis

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.75 $33.92 million $0.62 16.13

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

34.2% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty 30.43% 4.12% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $23.58, indicating a potential upside of 107.05%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.01%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

