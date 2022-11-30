Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 19th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

TSE:DNG traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,646. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$102.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

