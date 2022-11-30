Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 19th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Dynacor Group Stock Performance
TSE:DNG traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,646. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$102.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22.
About Dynacor Group
