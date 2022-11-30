eCash (XEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.73 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $574.61 million and $6.73 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,064.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00663680 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00248030 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00055606 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000700 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,239,792,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,239,810,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
